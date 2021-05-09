Kurt A. Tjaden Sells 17,731 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 17,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $763,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,038.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HNI opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

A number of analysts recently commented on HNI shares. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in HNI by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HNI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

