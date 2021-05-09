Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,330,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,340,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Leonard M. Tannenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50.

OCSL opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.45. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCSL. Hovde Group began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

