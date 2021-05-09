Mandy Yang Sells 6,619 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mandy Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $1,222,177.44.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,478,994.66.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $122.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.52 and a 200-day moving average of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,858,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

