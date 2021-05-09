Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

GDYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.