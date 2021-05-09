Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:GSL opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

