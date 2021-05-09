AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,198 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,840,844,000 after purchasing an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,006,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,774,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 298,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUM opened at $121.23 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

