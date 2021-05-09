AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after purchasing an additional 451,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,938,000 after acquiring an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,716,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,882,000 after acquiring an additional 206,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

