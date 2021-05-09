AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,772 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 35.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.43 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.80.

