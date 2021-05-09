AE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 82,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Insiders sold 82,769 shares of company stock valued at $963,927 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.