16,566 Shares in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 87.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,451,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 481.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LB opened at $67.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of -86.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on L Brands from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

