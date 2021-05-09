Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL opened at $138.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $138.43.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

