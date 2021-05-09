Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $61.57 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.