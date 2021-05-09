Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR opened at $79.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMPR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

