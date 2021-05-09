Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $232.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.09 and a 200 day moving average of $211.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

