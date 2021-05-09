6,407 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,692,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

DISCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

