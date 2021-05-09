Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

DCO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $687.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.90. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 868,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 349,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

