Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

