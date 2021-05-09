Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.