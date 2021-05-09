State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 9,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $723,103.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,119,397.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at $224,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,060 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,699. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

