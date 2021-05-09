Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Celcuity from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

CELC stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Celcuity has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Celcuity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celcuity by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

