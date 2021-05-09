State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. HSBC lifted their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CLSA downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.56.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.92, for a total value of $532,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,359,118.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,625. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $311.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.91. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.