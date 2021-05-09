State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 105,475 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,475 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $18,805,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,325,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.