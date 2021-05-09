Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWH. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,900,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,738,000 after purchasing an additional 437,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 300,526 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 736,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after buying an additional 596,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 535,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH opened at $27.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

