Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,250,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last quarter.

NYSE MP opened at $27.69 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.