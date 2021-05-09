Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,740,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after buying an additional 420,751 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after buying an additional 316,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after buying an additional 268,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.97. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $88,214.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,175.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

