Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $247,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,059 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.