Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE ET opened at $9.84 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.