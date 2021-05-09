Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,939,000 after acquiring an additional 150,354 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 73.8% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 663,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 281,900 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 365,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.89 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.