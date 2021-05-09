KBC Group NV Takes Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.04, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

