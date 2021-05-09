KBC Group NV Invests $178,000 in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.