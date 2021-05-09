Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Zumiez worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

ZUMZ stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $121,976.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $8,937,769.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,170 shares of company stock worth $12,118,057. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

