Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 588.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 52,527 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,438,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.19.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.62.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

