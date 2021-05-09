Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $800,000 Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $20.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.74% and a negative net margin of 269.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NKTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

