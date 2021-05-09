Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

HDELY stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.34.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

