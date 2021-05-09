ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITVPY opened at $18.05 on Friday. ITV has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

