CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.05 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

