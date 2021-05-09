BTIG Research Increases Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $61.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $59.92.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 579,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after purchasing an additional 99,280 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Revolve Group by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,799 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

