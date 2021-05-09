Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,071,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $275.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.40. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.02 and a 12-month high of $308.39.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

Several research firms have commented on ALX. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Alexander’s

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

