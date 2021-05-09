Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Shares of SAIC opened at $90.30 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

