William Lindeke Driscoll Sells 18,333 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

