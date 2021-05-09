KBC Group NV Makes New $358,000 Investment in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,380 shares of company stock valued at $289,519. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

OFC stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

