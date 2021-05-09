Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells $1,350,000.00 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,493,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Friday, March 19th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $946,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $1,716,000.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Lor Inc sold 175,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $1,214,500.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Lor Inc sold 185,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $1,258,000.00.

RES stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of RPC by 2,957.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of RPC by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 249,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 170,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.