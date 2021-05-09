Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Director Sells $1,221,325.00 in Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of POR opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

