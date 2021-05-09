Matthew Derella Sells 18,563 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, March 4th, Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43.

TWTR stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 6.1% in the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in Twitter by 26.1% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 9,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Twitter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,058,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $194,626,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

