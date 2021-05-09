Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GATX by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GATX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on GATX. Cowen raised their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $103.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.04. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $51.62 and a 1 year high of $103.82.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $44,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,385.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $249,025.00. Insiders have sold 36,013 shares of company stock worth $3,498,127 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

