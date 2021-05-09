Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $973,000 Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,220,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 218,819 shares of company stock worth $42,363,504 in the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVCR opened at $192.45 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,012.95 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.55.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

