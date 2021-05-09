Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $532,000 Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $713.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $693.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $706.08. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $827.21.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total transaction of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

