Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities downgraded OSB Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.11) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 441.75 ($5.77).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 490.40 ($6.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 460.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 418.47. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 221.20 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 499.30 ($6.52). The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $11.20.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 50,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total value of £232,000.04 ($303,109.54).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

