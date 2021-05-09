REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,323 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $18.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

