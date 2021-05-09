KBC Group NV Has $335,000 Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WWW shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

